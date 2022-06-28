Dániel Nagy’s impressive WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup progression shows no sign of slowing down after he led a round of the series for the first time.

Hungarian Nagy overtook Ma Qing Hua for top spot in Race 2 at MotorLand Aragón on Sunday with a fine passing move. Although he couldn’t maintain his advantage for long, his eventual capture of fourth place represented another strong display by the 24-year-old.

“It was exciting,” the Zengő Motorsport driver said. “I decided quite early if I can get close to Ma and try to be aggressive because that was the only way to win the race as that was obviously the goal. After the pass I thought I have the possibility [to win] but something broke on the car – or I was just pushing too hard, I don’t know – but I lost massive grip on the front.

“Mikel [Azcona] was fighting hard with me so I let him go and then fighting with the Lynk & Cos was quite a good experience. After the struggles I had in the first couple of laps after the overtake I was happy with P4 and this is really a wonderful result for Zengő Motorsport.”

Nagy also had hopes of success in Race 1 but heavy contact with a kerb damaged a tyre on his CUPRA Leon Competición. “It was my mistake,” he said. “But we made a huge step forward this weekend and it’s great to see Rob [Huff] doing so well for our team. He is in the best days of his career how and it’s a privilege to learn from him.”

