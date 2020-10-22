After allowing his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate Ehrlacher into the lead, Muller shielded him from the chasing pack for the remainder of 14-lap contest as he completed a one-two for the Sweden-based squad.



“Yvan let me by and cover my back all the race, so that was a proper team effort and I’m really thankful for this,” Ehrlacher said.



Muller said: “It's a great result for and a good effort by everyone in the team. It was tough races and we have fought hard, something we no doubt need to continue for the final races," said Muller. “That’s why I just kept a gap big enough to give some air to Yann in case JK [Vernay] could overtake me. And at the same time I wanted to have a clear track in front of me because when you follow a car too close you have big understeer. There was no point to stay behind Yann because I would not attack him.”