Never say never: Kristoffersson hints at wildcard plan on WTCR Rewind

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
42 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

-

Johan Kristoffersson, a three-time WTCR race winner, isn’t ruling out racing as a wildcard in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020.

Kristoffersson is focusing on a bid for a third FIA World Rallycross Championship title this season, but isn’t saying ‘no’ to selected WTCR outings as well.

Speaking on the first episode ofWTCR Rewind, the new internet talk show from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, Kristoffersson said: “You never know, you can never count me out. Maybe I will join for a few races but everyone is looking forward to going back to racing and for sure I will miss the WTCR, especially with the end to the season last year.”

Asked which of the six WTCR venues he’d most like to race at, Kristoffersson said: “There are clashes with World Rallycross so it would be difficult to do both. You can never count me out as a wildcard for one or two and if I had to choose it would definitely be the Nürburgring. It’s a massive track and really cool.”

WTCR wildcards don't score points and must carry additional compensation weight.

The post Never say never: Kristoffersson hints at wildcard plan on WTCR Rewind appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

