Two new TCR cars are in the process of being homologated for possible future use in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

WSC Group, the organisation behind the TCR concept and rulebook, is overseeing the homologation of Tecnodom Sport’s Fiat Tipo TCR and the Toyota Corolla GRS TCR from Argentina-based TOYOTA GAZOO Racing.



As part of the homologation process, which is required for a car to be certified to race in a TCR category anywhere in the world, including the flagship WTCR, the Fiat and Toyota have undergone two stages of inspection.



At the Pininfarina wind tunnel in Italy, the cars had their downforce and drag inspected with the objective of “setting the rear wing inclination in different configurations”, according to WSC.



Following the wind tunnel visit, the cars were taken to JS-PE GmbH in Germany to assess their centre of gravity using a revolving platform.



Meanwhile, the engines from the Fiat and Toyota are being bench-tested at ORAL Engineering in Italy. According to WSC, the process involves each engine being “placed inside the test cell and linked to the dynamometer that measures power and torque curves and checks the engine maps in different power configurations”.



