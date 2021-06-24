Esteban Guerrieri will not only start WTCR Race of Portugal as a new father, he’ll also be stronger following his Race 2 setback in Germany earlier this month.

The Argentine finished fourth in Race 1 on the Nürburgring Nordschleife but was denied a shot at the podium due to an issue prior to the formation lap that forced him to start from the pitlane.



“It’s been a very busy time despite the three-week gap between races, but I am eager to be back on track at Estoril,” said Guerrieri. “I have good memories of winning here earlier in my career and, even though that was a little while ago, I remember it is a layout which can provide good fights on track.



“The issue before the start of Race 2 in Germany was a bit of a setback but it is also an opportunity to become stronger together as a team. Now we aim to have a clear weekend and bounce straight back.”



Guerrieri won a Superleague Formula event at Circuito do Estoril in 2009, while his hero, Ayrton Senna, claimed his maiden Formula One victory in the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix.

