Gone is the plain white that featured on the Hungarian team’s trio of CUPRA Leon Competición TCRs at WTCR Race of Belgium, to be replaced by flashes of green and black.



But the revamped car livery isn’t the only thing new for the Hungarian Touring Car champion, who is mounting his first season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.



The 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife is also new for Kismarty-Lechner, who said: “This will be something very difficult for me because it’s a very long track and very difficult. That’s why it’s called the Green Hell, I guess. It won’t be very easy but I will do my best.”



Photo:Gábor Támas Nagy/Zengő Motorsport