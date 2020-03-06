New rules for WTCR wildcard racers

Drivers contesting rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup on a race-by-race basis will benefit from two regulation changes for 2020.

At its meeting in Geneva earlier today, the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the following rule adjustments.



The entry for wildcard racers per event drops from €10,000 to €5,000, while the mandatory compensation weight carried falls from 20 kilograms to 10 kilograms.

