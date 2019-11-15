New timings for WTCR Race of Macau

The three races that make up WTCR Race of Macau will start earlier than originally timetabled following a change to the itinerary.

Race 1 is now scheduled to get underway at 14h30 local time on Saturday with Race 2 following at 08h20 on Sunday. Race 3 is scheduled for 11h00.



Clickhereto review the revised timetable.

