FIA WTCR

New timings for WTCR Race of Macau

New timings for WTCR Race of Macau
By FIA WTCR

19 minutes agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

The three races that make up WTCR Race of Macau will start earlier than originally timetabled following a change to the itinerary.

Race 1 is now scheduled to get underway at 14h30 local time on Saturday with Race 2 following at 08h20 on Sunday. Race 3 is scheduled for 11h00.

Clickhereto review the revised timetable.

The post New timings for WTCR Race of Macau appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react