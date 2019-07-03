New track, no problem for WTCR’s Farfus

Augusto Farfus has the opportunity to build on his maiden podium in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO when Vila Real hosts the action this weekend.

Farfus, from Brazil, scored his maiden WTCR / OSCARO podium at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife last month and has high hopes of more success in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team i30 N TCR.



“I love street circuits and this one is very fast,” said Farfus. “It’s another new track for me, it’s going to be a big challenge.”



While Farfus is new to the 4.785-kilometre layout, his fellow Hyundai racers – Nicky Catsburg, Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini – all have previous Vila Real experience to call on with Michelisz triumphing in 2017 when the city hosted Portugal’s rounds of the FIA World Touring Car Championship.



“Vila Real is my favourite place during the season, because of the weather as well as the circuit,” said Hungarian Michelisz, part of the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse attack. “Every year I manage to do well, having been on pole and winning in previous years.”

