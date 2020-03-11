New website section to provide information for WTCR wildcard racers

A new section within the official website of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will provide information for drivers and teams planning to compete on a race-by-race basis.

Available by clickinghere, the section provides an overview of the wildcard regulations for 2020, the entry package, entry deadlines and details of how to enter.



WTCR rules permit a limited number of wildcard racers to compete at each event, while changes for 2020 will make it more affordable and attractive to do so.

