From 2020, a single session is replacing the twin qualifying format used during the last two seasons.



While the session will still be split into three sections as before, with just one overall qualifying opportunity available, Qualifying Q1 has taken on added significance this year.



As well as being used to form the grid for Race 1, the fastest five drivers will score points with the DHL Pole Position sitter earning five points, second fastest picking up four points, the third quickest getting three points with two and one point going to the fourth and fifth fastest drivers respectively.



ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver and WTCR title chaser Néstor Girolami, pictured in action at WTCR Race of Slovakia in 2019, said it would require a new approach.



“Q1 will be extremely important to be as fast as we can because this [it will decide the grid] of Race 1,” said the Argenitne. “Okay, Q3 is as always but there are points for Q1 and for Q3 so we will work to get the best result possible.”



His team-mate, Esteban Guerrieri, added: “There’s the added importance from this weekend of getting Q1 right, as that will require some more risks to be taken. We need to have the car in the right window right from the start of qualifying to set us up for a strong weekend.”