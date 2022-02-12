Norbert Michelisz, the Hungarian hero and 2019 King of WTCR, has said joining forces with Mikel Azcona to fly the Hyundai flag in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup will make the build-up to the new season even more exciting, adding that his new team-mate is “one of the best drivers”.

Michelisz is starting his fifth season as a Hyundai-supported BRC Racing Team driver and does so having won seven WTCR races and claimed 18 podiums along with the coveted WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers title in 2019.



“I am very happy and honoured to confirm a drive in WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup with the Elantra N TCR and the BRC Racing Team,” said the 37-year-old. “Every season preparation and start is exciting, but it's even more so this year having Mikel as my team-mate, since he is probably one of the best drivers out there. I have followed his career and enjoyed every fight on track we had since his arrival in WTCR, and really look forward to working with him.



“We know the Elantra N TCR is a race-winning car, and we now have an extra season of experience with the chassis to put to use. I expect another very competitive and hard fought year with a lot of battles. My target is to be competitive from the first moment and add to the successes the team and I have already had in WTCR.”

