Next stop the Nordschleife for WTCR’s marathon men

Nicky Catsburg, Augusto Farfus and Andy Priaulx will be digging deep into their energy reserves at WTCR Race of Germany this week.

Three days after completing the Le Mans 24 Hours, the trio are back on duty in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. And at the hardest track of them all, the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.



But while Priaulx can focus solely on driving his Cyan Performance-entered Lynk & Co 03 TCR in the trio of WTCR / OSCARO counters, Catsburg (pictured) and Farfus will be representing BMW in the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen, where the opposition includes Tom Coronel, Tiago Monteiro and Frédéric Vervisch, all racers in WTCR / OSCARO.



Priaulx finished fifth in the GTE Pro category at Le Mans with Farfus P11 and Catsburg P14. He said: “I am not sure what can get much better than racing on the Le Mans and Nürburgring Nordschleife circuits in the space of a week. I won the 24-hour race here in 2005 and so am excited to have my first race in the WTCR, although it will be a much shorter one.”

