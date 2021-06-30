Esteban Guerrieri underlined his status as one of the best over-takers in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup on a day when he could have taken a first 2021 race win.

Guerrieri dominated Saturday Qualifying by topping the points-paying Q1 and Q3 sessions in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport-entered Honda Civic Type R TCR.



But a slow getaway from the Race 2 pole position left him languishing in the midfield when he should have been fighting at the front.



“My weekend didn't end up as good as it looked like it could have been,” said Guerrieri, who placed fifth in the opening counter at Circuito do Estoril. “In Race 1 we gained some positions, but the main focus was on Race 2.



“The start was unfortunate and I accept part of the blame, but the situation was difficult because I was dealing with two things that came together at the same time. I noticed on the grid the lights were very hard to see from pole so I had to bend my head down, and there was also an issue with the revs.



“By the time I tried to get my head down the lights were already off and I got swamped. Still, I had a lot of fun – I made some nice overtakes and felt the car was really hooked up – there is just a bit of a sour taste of not being able to capitalise on our poles. But we are still in the fight and have Attila's [Tassi] victory to celebrate; congratulations to him.”

WTCR Michelisz’s long-awaited WTCR podium return a “good base” 13 HOURS AGO

WTCR Magnus wins twice in WTCR then celebrates Belgium’s Euro 2020 progression 19 HOURS AGO