Ningbo high to Suzuka low amplifies Muller’s contrasting WTCR fortunes

Yvan Muller went from 16 to 50 points adrift of the WTCR / OSCAROO title summit during a tough WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan weekend.

Muller, the four-time FIA World Touring Car champion, arrived at Suzuka on a high after posting a record weekend points haul at WTCR Race of China where he qualified on pole twice and won twice in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



But a crash in First Qualifying in Japan left him near to the back of the grid for Race 1 – though he did battle through from P27 to P11 – and off-form for Second Qualifying, which he completed in P17, going on to finish P14 in both Race 2 and Race 3.



“This is obviously not the result we wanted from this weekend,” said Muller. “My mind is already set on the next race in Macau.”



Esteban Guerrieri leads Norbert Michelisz on the #RoadToMalaysia by six points with Muller’s team-mate Thed Björk a further 34 points behind in third. Muller slips from third to fourth, eight down on Björk.

