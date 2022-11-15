Mehdi Bennani said there was no point dwelling on what might have been after contact from team-mate Gilles Magnus on the opening lap of Race 2 wrecked his hopes of a Bahrain win boost in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Bennani lined up on pole position for the second race at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday and was a favourite to claim his first victory of the season aboard his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport entry.

Ad

But the incident at Turn 4 with Magnus, for which the Belgian was quick to accept full responsibility before apologising to Bennani and his Comtoyou team, left Bennani with a badly damaged Audi RS 3 LMS and a sore right leg.

WTCR No lifting off November: Returning Tassi’s WTCR potential goes unrewarded 6 HOURS AGO

“It was a not a mega start but it was okay,” Moroccan driver Bennani explained. “I didn’t want to fight hard with [Esteban] Guerrieri because I knew that the race is long, so I want to be clever, but not everybody around us [did]. In Turn 4 there was a big boom coming from Gilles and I think he lost it in the braking zone. My chassis is done now and I had a big contusion in the muscle [of my right leg].

“It was bad because my expectations were so good and I had a good feeling with the car, the team worked very, very hard to make everything together and it’s bad to have two team-mates crashing.

“With a lot of ‘ifs’ you can rebuild the world but I won’t say more things because I want to sleep [at night], I don’t want to stay thinking about this. But I think I had good pace, good new tyres so we were focusing on this race since [Friday] and it’s a shame [our chances] stopped so early after we did everything good.”

WTCR No lifting off November: Nagy explains pitlane starts at WTCR Race of Bahrain 12 HOURS AGO