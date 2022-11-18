Nathanaël Berthon ability to fight back could boost his pursuit of a top-two finish in the final WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings.

Berthon started second in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Bahrain last weekend, but a slow getaway dropped him down the order and forced him to stage a fightback to third position.

“I did a bad start so it was good to be back on the podium,” the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver said. “Of course my goal was to make a mega start. But by a taking risk, I did a bad start. This is because I knew it was at the start or nothing but I was happy to be on the podium.”

Berthon starts WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia 37 points behind Néstor Girolami in the battle to finish runner-up in the final WTCR rankings.

