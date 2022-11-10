Bence Boldizs is back in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup after almost a year having been called up as a late replacement for Rob Huff, who announced his withdrawal from WTCR Race of Bahrain earlier this week.

Huff, who had already clinched the WTCR Trophy for Zengő Motorsport on the back of a hugely impressive campaign, was still in the overall title hunt ahead of the Middle East double-header.

But his decision not to compete at WTCR Race of Bahrain, a decision that was made in consultation with the Hungarian team, left a vacant CUPRA Leon Competición to fill and former Zengő driver Boldizs was ideally placed to accept the opportunity to race again this weekend.

“Obviously I was happy when I get the call but, on the other hand, I don’t want to be here in that way,” Boldizs explained. “Rob has had amazing season, he deserves to be here but, unfortunately, he’s not here and I’m happy to be back. Thank you to Zengő and to the WTCR.”

With no drive in 2022, Boldizs has focused on his day job as a tyre sales manager.

“I didn’t sit in a car since Sochi last November,” said the 25-year-old. “I was a bit rusty in FP2, we missed FP1 after some tough days behind us, but I am happy to be here in Bahrain. It’s my first time here, the track and the facilities are amazing and I just want to enjoy it. I really should be working back home in Hungary but my boss was understanding of the situation.”

Boldizs, who will team up with Dániel Nagy at Zengő, is prepared for a tough weekend in WTCR, however.

“I would say it was actually easy to drive again when I compare to last year,” Boldizs said. “In 2020 I think I had an amazing debut season but in 2021, if I am honest, it was horrible. I got a new car here, we did a bit of a shakedown in FP2 and it felt way better than last year from the beginning.

“To be in Q2 would be a good achievement but there is no pressure on me, no pressure on the team given the situation.

“I train at home, although not like last year, but physically I never had a problem. But maybe mentally because in the car in 30 degrees you have to concentrate much more so it will be hard.”

