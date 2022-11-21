Bence Boldizs reflected on his shock return to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in Bahrain earlier this month by thanking Zengő Motorsport boss Zoltán Zengő for making his comeback possible.

Boldizs, who raced for Zengő in the WTCR in 2020 and 2021, was a late replacement for Rob Huff at WTCR Race of Bahrain and finished P13 and P11 in part one of the WTCR’s Middle East double-header.

“The pace was really great in Race 2, I had the sixth fastest lap, and during the race we had constantly top five, top seven times,” Hungarian driver Boldizs said afterwards. “I’m just so grateful to the team and for Zoltan for making this possible. Thank you also to my engineers and mechanics. I had a brand-new car and they worked a lot, day and night. It was so good to be back.”

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Corniche Circuit is preparing to host part two of WTCR’s Middle East double-header from November 25-27. Zengő Motorsport has entered Huff and Dániel Nagy for the pair of night races on Sunday.

