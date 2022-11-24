Nicky Catsburg is hoping some of the issues he faced on his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup comeback in Bahrain earlier this month will be less apparent at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia.

Prior to WTCR Race of Bahrain, Catsburg hadn’t raced in the series since October 2020, while his experience aboard the Hyundai Elantra N TCR was limited to initial development testing two years ago.

But he hopes the layout of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit will help his cause during the WTCR season finale this weekend.

“From watching it in Formula One the Jeddah track looks awesome and I do believe it will suit me a bit better than [Bahrain],” said the Dutchman, who is competing as a wildcard under the BRC Hyundai N Racing Team banner. “The track is a bit more flowing [than Bahrain], I usually struggle a bit with slow corners and we had a lot of them [in Bahrain], low gear, and it’s so difficult in a front-wheel-drive car. You are turning and accelerating with the same axle and I always struggle much more. So hopefully on that track with a little bit more flowing nature I will be a bit more competitive.”

Catsburg’s main role at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia will be to support Mikel Azcona’s bid for the WTCR Drivers’ title and help Azcona and Norbert Michelisz secure the points needed for BRC to win the WTCR Teams’ title for the first time.

