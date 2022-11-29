Nicky Catsburg might have endured a “difficult” WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia but his role in helping Mikel Azcona and BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse to a WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title double* has been well documented.

Catsburg was added to the WTCR line-up in a third BRC-run Hyundai Elantra N TCR for the Middle East double-header. Although the Dutchman wasn’t eligible for points due to his wildcard status, his experience and pace proved invaluable as Azcona and BRC mounted their late-season charge.

“WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia was a very interesting one,” said Catsburg, who was a WTCR regular in 2019 and 2020. “We won the two titles, both the teams and the drivers so a fantastic result. For me personally it was a difficult one. Qualifying went well and Race 1 was kind of okay, but Race 2 should have been my race. I think I was going to go for a win or a podium, but unfortunately got t-boned out of the race. I must say in general, a super nice weekend for all of us, very proud to be a super small part of it.”

