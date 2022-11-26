Raceday at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia will be all about defence rather than attack for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Néstor Girolami.

Having started the Jeddah weekend aiming to prevent Mikel Azcona from being provisionally crowned King of WTCR, Girolami must now keep the advancing Nathanaël Berthon at bay in the battle for second position in the final WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings.

And Girolami faces a tall order with Berthon – who is 27 points adrift with 55 on offer during Sunday – starting Race 1 on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit tomorrow evening from pole position, while Girolami will line up P15 following a troubled Qualifying earlier today.

Girolami, who will end 2022 with a record of three pole positions and two more top-three qualifying efforts, was unable to reproduce those results as his mathematical title hopes came to an end when he could only set the 12th fastest time in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

To compound that, his car did not have the minimum amount of fuel after qualifying and the Argentine had all his lap times cancelled as a result, meaning he will start both races from the back of the grid.

“It was a tough day to be honest,” said Girolami. “Much like we have done for the past few seasons at Aragón, here we were struggling a lot with top speed and couldn’t do anything compared to the frontrunners. That’s the case for all of us Honda drivers. It’s difficult to digest because I want to finish the season on a high and this makes it a bit more difficult tomorrow. But this is what we have for now and we’ll be sure to fight until the end. I want to congratulate Mikel Azcona for winning the title. He is a deserving winner, so well done to him and his team.”

