Esteban Guerrieri can count on previous Middle East success for inspiration when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup resumes in Bahrain this week.

Guerrieri won the final FIA World Touring Car Championship race at Qatar in 2017 (pictured) prior to the series becoming the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup from 2018 after it adopted the TCR technical regulations.

Driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Guerrieri’s tally of 10 WTCR wins remains a record in the all-action series.

“After a long break, it's great to be getting ready to race again,” said the Argentine. “Bahrain will be a new track for me, but I have raced in the Middle East before – and of course have great memories of winning the final World Touring Car Championship race in Qatar in 2017, which was also my first victory for Honda.

“The season so far hasn't worked out as we would have hoped, but now we have two race weekends in a short space of time to go after the big results and end on a high, doing so while supporting Nestor's bid for the Drivers' title and also pushing to win the Teams' title.”

