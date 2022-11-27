Mikel Azcona and BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse might have claimed the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup Drivers’ and Teams’ titles respectively but there’s still plenty of points and positions to be gained at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia today.
