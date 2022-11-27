Mikel Azcona and BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse might have claimed the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup Drivers’ and Teams’ titles respectively but there’s still plenty of points and positions to be gained at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia today.

Click HERE for a reminder of the provisional standings.

Ad

WTCR No lifting off November: The day ahead at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR No lifting off November: From attack to defence for Girolami in WTCR 10 HOURS AGO