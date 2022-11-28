Rob Huff made a winning return to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

A non-starter at WTCR Race of Bahrain earlier this month, Huff was back on board his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición and finished fifth in Race 2 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, claiming an 11th WTCR Trophy win in the process.

“We’re super-happy with the result,” Huff said following his Race 2 charge from P11 on the grid to fifth at the chequered flag. “I was having a fantastic battle with the Audis, especially with [Nathanaël] Berthon and it was tough, tough but fair.

“He threw it up the inside three or four times, I kept the door open and obviously he went straight and had to give me the position back [at one point]. Unfortunately, in the last corner he made a bit of a silly move and locked up on the inside. I gave him at least 10 metres but it wasn’t enough and he crashed into the side of me and lost his car, which is a shame.

“Up until that point we were probably having one of the races of the season and I was really enjoying it and he was as well. Unfortunately, it was a little mistake from him, but for me to finish the season like this with 11 WTCR Trophy wins, I’m really happy and super-happy for the team to get this result starting P11.”

Huff added: “The contact was really in between the B-pillar so it just smashed the driver’s window, which was a bit of a shock. Ultimately there was a bit damage but we didn’t really race after that with the safety car so it was difficult to tell.”

