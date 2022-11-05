Fireworks are expected in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup when Bahrain International Circuit hosts the penultimate event of the season from November 10-12.

Here's a reminder of the WTCR Race of Bahrain schedule:

Timetable:Thursday November 10 10h50-11h35: Free Practice 1

15h30-16h00: Free Practice 2

Friday November 11 12h40-13h00: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

13h05-13h15: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

13h25-13h40: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

19h05: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

19h50 (approx.): Race 1 podium

Saturday November 12 10h00: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

10h40 (approx.): Race 2 podium

14h00: Start of BAPCO 8 Hours of Bahrain

