As the build-up to WTCR Race of Bahrain continues, here are some facts about the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and its first visit to the Middle East.

*The WTCR is 104 races old following Race 2 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst. Two drivers, Tom Coronel and Esteban Guerrieri (pictured), have made 103 starts, while Norbert Michelisz has started 102 times.

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered racer triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*Since the WTCR began in 2018 Gabriele Tarquini (once), Norbert Michelisz (once) and Yann Ehrlacher (twice) have taken the Drivers’ titles.

*WTCR Race of Bahrain is the first WTCR event to take place in the Middle East with Bahrain the 17th county to host the series.

*While Nathanaël Berthon has raced at Bahrain International Circuit in GP2 and the FIA World Endurance Championship, Attila Tassi is the only WTCR driver with experience of the track in a TCR car in race conditions.

*The venue, which opened in 2004 and holds the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, is the 22nd to stage the all-action WTCR.

*Six drivers won WTCR races this season with customer racing brands winning more than once.

*Twelve nationalities have been represented in the WTCR this season with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

*Dániel Nagy is the only all-season WTCR racer yet to take a WTCR race victory although he has finished second on one occasion and led at WTCR Race of Spain in June.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a third season. Richard Veldwisch from The Netherlands is on driving duty at WTCR Race of Bahrain.

Ad

WTCR No lifting off November: It’s almost time for WTCR fireworks 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR No lifting off November: WTCR’S Tassi armed with Bahrain TCR track knowledge YESTERDAY AT 17:05