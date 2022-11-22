WTCR race winner Gilles Magnus wants to hit back from his double Bahrain blow in the best way possible.

Magnus failed to finish both races at WTCR Race of Bahrain earlier this month, colliding with Comtoyou Team Audi Sport team-mate Mehdi Bennani in the second counter to cap a miserable trip to the Middle East.

Determined to make amends, the Belgian star is aiming to complete the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season on a high at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.

“I need to process what happened, forget about it and be competitive in Jeddah,” said Magnus, 23. “I am very sorry [for what happened in Bahrain] and will work as hard as I can in Jeddah to give something back to the team for all the work they have done for me.”

By failing to score in Bahrain, Magnus can finish no higher than third in the final WTCR standings, the position currently occupied by his Comtoyou team-mate Nathanaël Berthon.

