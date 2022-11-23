Norbert Michelsz will look to Formula One drivers for inspiration at this weekend’s WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia.

While the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is new to the spectacular Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the FIA Formula One World Championship has made two visits to the Red Sea venue, albeit on the Full Circuit.

“I was watching some Formula One races but I know it will be a [shorter] layout for us,” said the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver. “Usually, street circuits are good for us. I really like them, but Jeddah will be a completely new challenge. There is very little information that we can gather beforehand, and this makes it tricky for the team to judge the right window in setting the car up. It also makes it tricky for the driver as you don’t have this layout on the sim and it is hard to find onboards. I mean we will do our best and I would like to repeat the weekend I had in Bahrain and finish the season on a high.”

Michelisz is the 2019 King of WTCR and won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Bahrain earlier this month.

