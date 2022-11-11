Two broadcasters new to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup will show coverage of the season-deciding Middle East double-header.

Starzplay, which is available in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and North Macedonian channel Televizija 24, will bring action from the events in Bahrain (November 10-12) and Saudi Arabia (November 25-27) to their digital and linear platforms.

They will join 22 other global broadcasrers to have shown coverage of WTCR in 2022 and bring the number of countries broadcastinig the series to 188 this season.

Davidovski’s debut brought to fans in North Macedonia on Televizija 24Viktor Davidovski’s debut in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup has created considerable interest in his native North Macedonia. And to mark the occasion, Televizija 24 will broadcast Race 1 from 10h40 CET on Saturday November 12 with Race 2 shown during the primetime slot of 18h20 the same day. Davidovski, a race winner in the TCR Europe series, will form part of the Comtoyou Racing line-up for the WTCR’s Middle East double-heade in a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.

Starzplay brings WTCR to 27 countries in the MENA regionStarzplay’s coverage of WTCR Race of Bahrain and WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia will be available in 27 countries in the MENA region on its OTT platform. The countries are as follows: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip and Palestine. For WTCR Race of Bahrain, Starzplay will broadcast Qualifying and Race 1 and Race 2 live. Viewers are advised to check local listings.

WTCR ready to make more motorsport historyThe all-action WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is revving up to make more motorsport history this month with the inaugural WTCR Race of Bahrain marking the start of the series’ two-event Middle Eastern adventure, which is set for an exciting climax at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, venue of WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, from November 25-27.

WTCR Race of Bahrain, the first WTCR event held in the Middle East, takes place at an exciting stage of the season as the race to become King of WTCR for 2022 intensifies. BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Mikel Azcona is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by 35 points ahead of Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Néstor Girolami. But with 130 points still up for grabs between the events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the title chase is wide open, while the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams is also far from settled.

Race 1 at the Bahrain International Circuit takes place from 19h05 local time on Friday November 11 ahead of Race 2 from 10h00 on Saturday November 12. Meanwhile, Race 1 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit is scheduled for 19h45 local time on Sunday November 27 with Race 2 following at 22h15.

Jean-Baptiste Ley, WTCR Director, Discovery Sports Events, said: “We are delighted to welcome Starzplay and Televizija 24 to our family of global broadcasters for the season-deciding races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. With the Drivers’ and Teams’ titles up for grabs, we’re expecting plenty of action and entertainment at two excellent venues, Bahrain International Circuit and Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The sprint-style format of FIA World Touring Car racing means there is never dull moment as evenly-matched cars driven by top-level drivers battle for position lap after lap.”

