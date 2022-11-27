Two senior Hyundai Motorsport figures have heaped praise on Mikel Azcona and his BRC Racing Team after they provisionally secured the WRCT – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers and Teams during WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia Qualifying yesterday evening.

Hyundai Motorsport President Sean Kim and Hyundai Motorsport Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet are attending the Jeddah Corniche Circuit-based WTCR finale and were quick to highlight the achievements of Spanish driver Azcona behind the wheel of a Hyundai Elantra N TCR and Italian outfit BRC.

Ad

“Congratulations to Mikel and BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse for winning both titles in WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup,” said Kim. “Achieving both the drivers’ and teams’ titles completes an excellent year, it is the perfect reward for all those who have worked on the project. WTCR is an incredibly competitive series, with strong drivers and teams involved. The wins are an indication of the talent of the drivers and our customer team, as well as everyone involved with the project as part of our Customer Racing department.”

WTCR No lifting off November: How they stand in WTCR 4 HOURS AGO

Moncet added: “It is such a proud moment to have another Hyundai Motorsport customer win in WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, especially as it is a double win. Mikel has been fantastic this year, and fully deserves to be on top of the podium after a close season of racing. Both achievements are a testament of the hard work that the team and our Customer Racing Department have put into the season, and the competitiveness of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.”

WTCR No lifting off November: The day ahead at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia 6 HOURS AGO