Viktor Davidovski produced a stunning drive to secure his maiden podium in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup on only his fourth start in the all-action series.

The North Macedonian driver, who was competing as a race-by-race wildcard entrant at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, finished second to Audi-powered Comtoyou team-mate Gilles Magnus in the final race of the WTCR in its current format.

Speaking afterwards, Davidovski said: “The feeling is fantastic. I did my best today but maybe at the start of the race I put too much pressure and made a big mistake. But after I had a little luck and returned some positions and I take the podium in the end. I can't believe it. With these professional drivers, the best in the world, the feeling is fantastic.

“In the first race I fight with [Nicky] Catsburg and in the second race with [Mikel] Azcona, the world champion. When I see in the mirror Azcona is behind me it put more pressure but the team are happy and in the end I appreciate what they did for me. I will continue to work and improve my weaknesses. A huge thanks to Comtoyou, to Audi, to my team-mates, Franco and my family for supporting me.”

