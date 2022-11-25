Ahmed Bin Khanen isn’t fazed by the prospect of racing between the walls when he makes his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Like his WTCR rivals, Bin Khanen has never raced on the 3.450-kilometre Jeddah Corniche Circuit’s all-new Short Track. However, he hopes his experience from the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy (pictured) will help his progress aboard his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS.

“We always raced between concrete walls in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy and on much tighter circuits in fact so I really don’t mind this challenge and the Jeddah Corniche Circuit track looks really good,” said Bin Khanen, who will carry #24 on his Goodyear-equipped entry.

In terms of his targets for the WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia weekend, Bin Khanen said: “I want to finish as high as possible, but I want to finish clean. I know the competition will be very hard and while nobody expects me to be in the top three, I will give it my all.”

Photo supplied by:Ahmed Bin Khanen

