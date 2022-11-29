Attila Tassi’s bid to win the final WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race in its current format was on course until contact from behind put him out of action at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

Driving a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Tassi made an excellent start from pole position on the partially reversed grid to hold the lead, which he again preserved on lap two with some determined defending.

Ad

But he was then spun out by an overly ambitious lunge from a rival driver into Turn 1 on lap three and, having been hit, limped his damaged car back to the pits.

WTCR No lifting off November: Race-by-race ace Davidovski stuns with maiden WTCR podium 7 HOURS AGO

That incident compounded a difficult finale for the Hungarian, who had a clutch issue at the start of Race 1 and ended up P14 following two visits to the pits.

“In Race 1 I had clutch issues, so the attention turned pretty quickly to getting the car back in one piece and making sure it was okay for Race 2,” Tassi explained. “I knew I’d be starting with cars around me that were faster in a straight line so that made getting a good start vital. Once I’d held the lead I had a really nice fight and managed to keep my car ahead, but then at the start of lap three the car in third arrived with so much speed into the braking area and hit me – I don’t know why he released the brake. It’s not the way I wanted to end the season at all, but thank you to LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler and to Honda, not just for this year but the past four seasons.”

Having reviewed video evidence and heard from the drivers involved in the incident, the FIA Stewards penalised Franco Girolami, who also retired as a result of the contact, and served the TCR Europe title winner with one day of public service to be performed at a later date.

Photo:David Noels/Honda Racing

WTCR No lifting off November: Huff returns and delivers in WTCR finale 19 HOURS AGO