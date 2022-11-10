Track action at WTCR Race of Bahrain gets underway today (Thursday) with two free practice sessions ahead of the penultimate event of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.
Here’s a reminder of today’s schedule:
10h50-11h35: Free Practice 1
15h30-16h00: Free Practice 2
