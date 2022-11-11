Track action at WTCR Race of Bahrain continues today (Friday) with Qualifying and Race 1 as penultimate event of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season gets serious.
Here’s a reminder of today’s schedule:
12h40-13h00: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
13h05-13h15: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
13h25-13h40: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
19h05: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)
