It’s the final day of track action at WTCR Race of Bahrain with Race 2 getting underway from 10h00 local time (CET+2).

Scheduled for 25 minutes plus one lap, the race will be broadcast live on Eurosport and other broadcasters around the world. Click HERE for more details.

Ad

Following Race 2, the focus switches to the BAPCO 8 Hours of Bahrain, the deciding round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship, from 14h00.

WTCR WTCR Race 1 flash: Azcona scores fourth win of 2022 5 HOURS AGO

WTCR Advantage Azcona as BRC’s Hyundai-powered star takes Bahrain WTCR pole 7 HOURS AGO