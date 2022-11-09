Leading WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers have been looking ahead to the inaugural WTCR Race of Bahrain. This is just some of what’s been said so far.

Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport): “It’s going to be exciting because you have very long straights, big braking so a lot of passes and lots of action. I’m super-excited to go to Bahrain because it’s a place I really like and the weather will be perfect in November compared to Europe. It was a good decision to take WTCR to this area and I’m very happy to go back.”

Ad

Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport): “It's been a very good season for us so far and we want to keep that up in pursuit of the title at the final two rounds. I've scored points in all of the races so that makes me optimistic already for these last two events, and I know being second in the standings that the pressure is on the leader. Even though there is a gap, there are so many points still to play for.”

WTCR No lifting off November: Former King of WTCR Michelisz braced for intense Bahrain action 4 HOURS AGO

Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport): “Racing on the same weekend in WTCR as WEC is cool. It’s also cool because it’s a Formula One track and it can be a dream track for us. Whenever it’s Formula One-style, big with a lot of big braking zones and high-speed, that’s what we like with our Audi. It should be a positive weekend for us and I hope we can take some good points.”

Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse): “Other categories always provide very intense and enjoyable races [in Bahrain], and I expect the same in WTCR. The circuit looks challenging, with fast corners and changes of direction combined with hard braking and hairpins. The key will be to have confidence in the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and to be committed in qualifying and both races.”

Tiago Monteiro (LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, pictured): “I’ve raced in Bahrain before in Formula One, but of course that was a very different experience compared to what it will be like in the Civic Type R TCR. It’s been a long break between races – perhaps longer than ideal to capitalise on the positivity of the Anneau du Rhin weekend – but in any case we are looking to replicate and build on that performance at the final two rounds. How easy that’s going to be in Bahrain, we don’t know; although the middle sector should suit the car, a lot of the lap time comes on the straights. What we do know is we’ll be giving it our all.”

WTCR No lifting off November: Guerrieri using previous Middle East success for WTCR inspiration 7 HOURS AGO