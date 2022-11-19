Tickets are on sale for WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, the deciding weekend of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

Taking place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit from November 25-27, the event promises to provide plenty of entertainment from the all-action series.

Following Qualifying from 18h30 local time on Saturday November 26, Race 1 is set to start at 19h45 on Sunday November 27 and is scheduled to thrill fans for 30 minutes plus one lap. Race 2 is due to begin at 22h15 with drivers in action for 25 minutes plus one lap.

The winners of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers and Teams will be decided during the weekend.

Tickets are on sale at https://tickets.saudimotorsport.com/en and are priced at 50 SAR for the full weekend, while children 10 and under go free.

Photo: DPPI.net

