As well as racing in the Middle East for the first time, there will be another first for the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup later this week.

The addition of the WTCR on the timetable for the BAPCO 8 Hours of Bahrain, the deciding round of the FIA World Endurance Championship season, means there will be two FIA world-level competitions for fans to savour.

Alan Gow, FIA Touring Car Commission President, said: “It’s great to finally have a joint event with the FIA World Endurance Championship. Despite obvious differences in cars and race durations, touring cars and sportscars belong to the same family of closed-cockpit racing. There have always been crossovers between the two and drivers tend to switch from one discipline to another. This will also be something special for the fans, the media and should offer both promoters the opportunity to do some interesting promotional activities.”

The inaugural WTCR Race of Bahrain is being organised in partnership with WEC promoter Le Mans Endurance Management.

Race 1 is set to take place from 19h05 local time on Friday November 11 followed by Race 2 from 10h00 on Saturday November 12. The BAPCO 8 Hours of Bahrain is due to begin at 14h00.

