Mikel Azcona has a firm grip on the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup courtesy of his 60-point margin over Néstor Girolami. But he still needs five more points to be sure of the coveted title.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver can be provisionally crowned King of WTCR even before racing gets underway on Sunday – providing he’s 56 points ahead of Girolami after Qualifying from 18h30 local time (CET +2 hours) today.

That could be possible if Azcona sets at least the third fastest time across the three phases of Qualifying.

If he’s third quickest overall, Azcona will score six points and put him out of Girolami’s reach ahead of Sunday’s two races, an achievement that would make him the first Spanish WTCR title winner.

To claim the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse needs to be 98 points ahead of Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport following Qualifying. The gap after Round 16 is 104 points.

