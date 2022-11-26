The drivers contesting WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, the deciding rounds of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, gathered for a photoshoot at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this morning.

From left to right they are Esteban Guerrieri, Néstor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro, Attila Tassi, Nicky Catsburg, Norbert Michelisz, Mikel Azcona, Dániel Nagy, Rob Huff, Bence Boldizs*, Tom Coronel, Nathanaël Berthon, Gilles Magnus, Viktor Davidovski, Franco Girolami and Ahmed Bin Khanen.

*Boldizs, who made his WTCR return in Bahrain earlier this month, is attending WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia but won’t be competing.

