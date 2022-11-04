Three members of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s exclusive WTCR 100 Club will be in action at WTCR Race of Bahrain next week.
They are Tom Coronel and Esteban Guerrieri, who have made 103 starts in the all-action series, and Norbert Michelisz (pictured), who has started 102 WTCR races.
Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller joined the 100 club at WTCR Race of Portugal in July but won’t be competing in Bahrain.
