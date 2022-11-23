Three members of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s exclusive WTCR 100 Club will be in action at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia.

Tom Coronel and Esteban Guerrieri have made 105 starts, while Norbert Michelisz has started 104 WTCR races.









Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller joined the 100 club at WTCR Race of Portugal in July but won’t be competing in Jeddah.

Ad

WTCR No lifting off November: Angelie Krampitz WTCR Q&A 6 HOURS AGO

WTCR No lifting off November: Michelisz looks to Formula One for Jeddah WTCR inspiration 12 HOURS AGO