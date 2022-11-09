With the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s two-event Middle Eastern adventure about to get underway in Bahrain this week, the timetable for WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia, which takes place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from November 25-27, has been published.

