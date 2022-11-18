With just WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia remaining here’s a reminder of the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings after 16 rounds.

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standings:Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 297 points

2 Néstor Girolami, 237 points

3 Nathanaël Berthon, 200 points

4 Rob Huff, 187 points

5 Norbert Michelisz, 179 points

Ad

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings:1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 476 points

2 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 372 points

3 Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, 283 points

4 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 277 points

5 Zengő Motorsport, 251 points

WTCR No lifting off November: The WTCR’s final 15? 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR Trophy provisional standings:1 Rob Huff, 124 points

2 Mehdi Bennani, 91 points

3 Tom Coronel, 87 points

4 Dániel Nagy (pictured), 46 points

5 Bence Boldizs, 7 points

Click HERE to view the full provisional standings

WTCR No lifting off November: Berthon’s battling spirit could boost bid for WTCR top two 2 HOURS AGO