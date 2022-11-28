The three WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title winners for 2022* were celebrated during a spectacular ceremony at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia last night.

Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai Squadra Corse and Rob Huff were honoured for their respective achievements in winning the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers, WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams and WTCR Trophy.

Néstor Girolami and Nathanaël Berthon, who placed second and third respectively in the final WTCR Drivers’ standings*, were also honoured, as were Tom Coronel and Mehdi Bennani − who was represented on the night by Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s François Verbist − for finishing second and third respectively in the WTCR Trophy.

Mikel Azcona (ESP), BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR“It’s a fantastic feeling, it’s something I cannot believe. I worked all my life for this. A very hard four last years here in WTCR to win the title. Basically, this is my life’s work starting with my family, my parents. Mama and papa, thank you for everything you gave me, this opportunity to play in this sport. This season was a perfect one. Since the first moment I entered into the team I had a very good welcome, since the first day with Norbi [Michelisz], with everybody in the team, my mechanics, everybody. If you are next to the good people good things are coming. I have to thank everybody on the team for all their jobs, not only at race weekends, but also Monday to Monday. Winning the title is unbelievable, thank you to everyone for the opportunity.”

Gabriele Rizzo, Team Principal, Hyundai N Squadra Corse“It’s incredible emotion, the third time we win the Drivers’ title but the first time for the Teams’ title. It was a long journey from 2018 for WTCR but the same for us. The development of the i30 with Hyundai, the first title with Gabriele [Tarquini], the second title with Norbi [Michelisz]. Then two years without titles but still good seasons and a change of car model to the Elantra N TCR. With the development of the Elantra we come back and we clinch both titles. I am really proud of the team and the fact we are putting everything together. I feel we reach a great, great level with our strategy in qualifying, the performance, the race consistency from the drivers so I can just say thank you to Mikel, to Norbi, to Nicky [Catsburg], the two Gabrieles [Tarquini and Palmitesta], Davide [Guerci], all the engineers and the staff and obviously to Hyundai Motorsport for their incredible customer service and it’s a great pleasure to have people here this weekend from Alzenau and Korea and to be able to celebrate in front of them.”

Rob Huff (GBR), Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición“I’m delighted to win the WTCR Trophy. It’s a real privilege and an amazing achievement given we weren’t racing two weeks before the season started. The competition has been tough because we know the level of Mehdi [Bennani], Tom [Coronel] and my team-mate Dani [Nagy]. Ultimately we are in the WTCR Trophy because we don’t have support from a manufacturer so this title is really a testament to what the team has managed to achieve. We’re the smallest team on the grid physically and financially so what we have achieved is amazing.”

WTCR TITLE WINNERS IN 2022*

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers:Mikel Azcona (ESP), BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams:BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse

WTCR Trophy:Rob Huff (GBR), Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

