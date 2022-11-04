LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler’s Attila Tassi, a Honda-powered race winner in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, will start WTCR Race of Bahrain in the knowledge that he’s done something none of his WTCR rivals have.

Before showing his pace and potential in WTCR, the Hungarian raced in the TCR International Series, which visited the Bahrain International Circuit in 2016 and 2017, thereby handing the Hungarian experience of the track in a TCR car.

After non-starting both races in the first year due to accident damage, Tassi finished P12 and P8 in the two races that formed rounds three and four of the 2017 TCR International Series.

