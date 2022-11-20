With the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup stars racing between the walls on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit next week (November 25-27) here’s a reminder of the series’ urban circuit winners.

3 winsMikel Azcona (Pau, Sochi, Vila Real)

Yvan Muller (Macau x2, Vila Real)

Gabriele Tarquini (Marrakech x3)

Jean-Karl Verrnay (Macau, Marrakech, Wuhan)

2 winsThed Björk (Marrakech, Vila Real)

Esteban Guerrieri (Macau, Marrakech)

Rob Huff (Sochi, Vila Real)

1 winMehdi Bennani (Wuhan)

Néstor Girolami (Pau)

Mato Homola (Vila Real)

Norbert Michelisz (Vila Real)

Tiago Monteiro (Vila Real)

Andy Priaulx (Macau)

Gordon Shedden (Wuhan)

Santiago Urrutia (Vila Real)

Frédéric Vervisch (Macau)

