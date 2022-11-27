WTCR Trophy title winner Rob Huff says a strong result at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia would be the perfect reward for his Zengő Motorsport team and his “warrior” boss Zoltán Zengő.

After financial issues resulted in the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner missing WTCR Race of Bahrain earlier this month, Huff is back with the Hungarian squad for the deciding rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, which he will start with a chance of finishing in the title top three.

“It’s been an amazing year for us and I’m just happy after what happened that I get a chance to come back and finish off the season,” said the CUPRA-driving Briton. “The team, the mechanics, everyone involved truly deserves to finish on a high.

“The news we weren’t going to be racing in Bahrain was heart-breaking for a lot of people in the team. Our team are not all paid mechanics, they do it because they love the team, they love Zoltán and they Zengő. To finish on a bad note after Bahrain wouldn’t have been good but to come here and finish on a high for the warrior that is Zoltán Zengő, who organised everything so we can fight on a fair level with everyone else is quite spectacular and just deserts for what we have managed to achieve this year. I will try my hardest to finish on a high.”

Huff, a two-time overall WTCR winner in 2022, qualified P11 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit yesterday evening, one place ahead of team-mate Dániel Nagy.

